The former tight end, Aaron Hernadez is accused of shooting two men in 2012 after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on Hernandez at a Boston nightclub. The jury has been deliberating for three days in the murder trail.

Jury deliberating for 3rd day in ex-NFL star’s murder trial Via www.foxsports.com BOSTON (AP) The jury in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has started its…