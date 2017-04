Always a pitcher who can hang in the line up hitting wise, the San Francisco Giants’ ace, Madison Bumgarner, is now the first to hit two home runs on Opening Day. Bumgarner’s 2 homer game didn’t help Sunday, with a loss of 6-5 against the Diamondbacks.

