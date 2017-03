In an 11 inning game , Puerto Rico beats Netherlands to reach the championship game in the World Baseball Classic. Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer in the first inning and then eventually scored the winning run in the 11th to give Puerto Rico the win.

Puerto Rico edges Netherlands in 11 to reach World Baseball Classic final Via www.denverpost.com LOS ANGELES — Carlos Correa was 17 and watching the World Baseball Classic on television…