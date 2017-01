Owner Dan Gilbert paid $82M in salaries and $7M in luxury tax in 2014-15, when the Cavs reached the NBA Finals. Last season, when Cleveland won the championship, Gilbert paid $107M in salaries and $54M in luxury tax. LeBron wants more.

Sources: LeBron, owner at odds over spending Via www.espn.com LeBron James and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert have different views about the team’s spending, which has strained their relationship, sources told ESPN.