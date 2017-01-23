Carly Pearce Signs With Big Machine

TheBoot.com has the full scoop on Carely Pearce, “Country newcomer Carly Pearce has made a big career move: The up-and-coming artist is now signed to Big Machine Label Group.

BMLG revealed Pearce’s signing in a press release on Monday (Jan. 23). Big Machine’s imprints, which are distributed by Universal Music Group, include Big Machine Records, the Valory Music Co., BMLG Records, Nash Icon Records and Dot Records.”

