The Jaguars will “host” the Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 24. That will be followed one week later by Dolphins and Saints, who will play against each other in London on Oct. 1. Both of those games will be held at Wembley Stadium.

2017 NFL schedule: Dates set for two London games at Wembley Stadium Fans of the Ravens, Jaguars, Saints and Dolphins can now start making plans for London