Dolly Parton’s My People Fund

From NashCountryDaily.com – “It’s been a month since wildfires devastated Sevier County in East Tennessee—hometown of Dolly Parton. Since that time, Dolly Parton has set up the My People Fund in hopes of raising money to help the families who lost everything as a result of the fires.

In an effort to raise funds, Dolly held a telethon—Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund —on Tuesday Dec. 13 with the help of family and friends. The telethon has raised $9.3 million to date, with money still being donated.”

