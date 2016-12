Last season, the Giants had the 30th-ranked scoring defense, one that surrendered one late lead after another. Since Week 7 of this season, their scoring defense has been the best in the league.

N.Y. Giants' D smothers division leader for second straight week Via www.nfl.com The N.Y. Giants are brimming with confidence after yet another dominant showing versus a division leader. Victor Cruz tells Judy Battista the team is starting to feel like 2011’s Super Bowl squad.